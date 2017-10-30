World and Congress Champion Sire, These Irons Are Hot, Passes

With great sadness, Seaside Farm LP, announces the euthanasia of These Irons Are Hot due to neurological complications. Dexter was found down in his stall and even with aggressive treatment from the attending veterinarian and staff of Gumz Farms, forced the decision to end his life in as peaceful and dignified a manner as possible.

These Irons Are Hot, a 17.2 brown stallion, foaled on May 18, 2001, was by Duplicated Deck and out of Georgia Rabling. He had a long and successful show career – Congress Champion 3 YO HUS; Tom Powers Triple Challenge Champion 3 YO Open HUS; Southern Belle NSBA; Champion 3 YO Open HUS; Just For Pleasure Champion 3 YO HUS Futurity; AQHA High Point Performance Horse; NSBA High Point 3 YO HUS; Select World Show 3rd HUS; Superior Performance Open HUS; 123 AQHA Performance Points with Life Time Earnings of $18,562 (NSBA $15,181). He sired 370 registered foals with foals expected in 2018. AQHA World Champion or Reserve Championships; AQHA High Point Reserve Championship; Congress Champion or Reserve Championships; Congress Masters Hunter Under Saddle Championship; NSBA Champion and Reserve Championships; NSBA High Point Champion or Reserve Championships; Multiple Futurity Champion or Reserve Championships; Sire of APHA, ApHC, PtHA, ABRA & European Champions. Upon his death, his foals had lifetime earnings of $470,617.

Dexter was much loved by everyone that he came in contact with – trainers, owners, veterinarians and care givers, and he will be greatly missed. He had a great disposition and tons of personality. He was the standard prop in the many tours given at Gumz Farms – often standing for hours as people, but mainly children, admired and petted him. He was truly a gentle giant and character that endeared him to those who worked with and knew him. He will be long and affectionately remembered with admiration and respect as a great individual, show horse and sire.

A perennial favorite in Pleasurehorse.com’s Readers’ Choice Awards, it was no surprise that the beautiful brown stallion was a household name in the hunter under saddle industry before he even began his career as a breeding sire. Dexter captivated those who watched him with his sweeping strides and effortless movement. It didn’t take long before he was siring winners to follow in his footsteps. A handful of notable winners include My Invitations R Hot (2014 Congress Masters HUS Champion, NSBA World and Reserve World Champion), Living Large (multiple World and Reserve World Champion, multiple Reserve Congress Champion), These Irons R Dancin (Multiple Congress Champion, World and Reserve World Champion), and Certified So Hot (Multiple Reserve Congress Champion, Reserve World Champion).

Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to Adria Smith, Amy Gumz, and the entire Seaside Farm and Gumz Farm’s families.





