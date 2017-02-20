Why Every Exhibitor Should Attend an AQHA Educational Judging Seminar

[source: AQHA.com]

It’s no secret judging and showing American Quarter Horses is a perfected art. Competitors worldwide work each day to perfect their riding position, make their reining circles rounder and train their horses to not tick a trail log.

One of the best ways to get the inside scoop on how to make your run in the show arena better is by learning firsthand how exhibitors are evaluated.

When you leave the show arena, do you ever wonder how your score or placing was calculated?

Would you like to know how judges are professionally trained?

Would you enjoy insight on the areas you need to perfect the next time you enter your next American Quarter Horse show?

Or, would you like to be able to judge AQHA Level 1 and Rookie shows?

If you do, attending an AQHA educational judging seminar is your golden ticket to more success in the show pen.





