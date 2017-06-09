Western States Horse Expo Begins Today

The Western States Horse Expo begins today at the Cal Expo in Sacramento, California, and runs through Sunday, June 11th. For the 19th year, the Western States Horse Expo will offer three days of educational clinics across a multitude of disciplines and dozens of seminars on topics like health, nutrition, fitness, and behavior.

Clinicians will include:

Pat Parelli, founder of modern day Natural Horsemanship and a complete program of developing both horse and rider

John Lyons, “America’s Most Trusted Horseman”

Josh Lyons, founder of Josh Lyons Certification Program

Warwick Schiller, reining

Jim Masterson, equine massage

Kalley Krickenberg, three days of colt starting

Brandi Lyons, fundamentals, confidence, control

Jochen Schleese, saddle fitting

In addition to great clinics and information seminars, there will be a trail symposium that will help you brush up on things like long-distance riding and Dutch oven uses. If you’re in the market for a trailer, there will be acres of trailer options to compare and learn about it. Last year, over 20 manufacturers brought models of all different types to showcase the latest technology in equine transport.

Trailer shopping isn’t the only shopping you’ll find. There will also be a trade show with vendors, food, and entertainment.

For more information, visit HorseExpo.com.





