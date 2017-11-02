Western Pleasure Super Sires To Expand with New Stallions, Additional Class

Press Release

Western Pleasure Super Sires is expanding! The Executive Committee of forward thinkers behind the scenes of Super Sires is working to grow the program. They are dedicated to the owners and breeders who support the industry and are constantly looking at ways to expand and improve.

The latest expansion includes the addition of a new class and two stallions!

Beginning in 2018, the Super Sires will add a Non-Pro Trail Class for 4 and 5 Year Olds that will be held during The Madness event at Robert’s Arena in Wilmington, Ohio in May. The class will tentatively be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018. First place will receive a guaranteed check for $5,000! Watch for more details to be announced on the Super Sires website.

The Super Sires Executive Committee has approved two new stallions for 2018. Im A Platinum Dream and Gone Viral will now boast the status of being a Super Sire.

Im A Platinum Dream is a 2010 grey stallion sired by Huntin For Chocolate and out of Ima Bodacious Dream. “Dreamer” has an extensive list of accomplishments including Arizona National Circuit Champion Jr Western Pleasure and Arizona Sun Circuit Champion Green Western Pleasure. He is owned by Mathew Hagee of San Antonio, Texas and managed by Dale Livingston. Im A Platinum Dream will stand 2018 at Diamond MK Ranch in Boerne, Texas. Offspring produced from the 2018 breeding season will be eligible for Super Sires classes starting in 2020.

Gone Viral, affectionately known as Monkey, is a 2014 bay stallion by No Doubt Im Lazy out of Suddenly Style N (full sister to The Rock). Owned by Kari Craft of Greensboro, GA and trained by Jason English Show Horses. This exceptional young stallion has amassed two Congress Championships, two Reserve Congress Championships (both tied to win). He is a four time NSBA World Champion and two time BCF Champion. He will stand to a limited number of mares in 2018 at Gene Parker Farms in Orrum NC. Offspring produced from the 2018 breeding season will be eligible for Super Sires classes starting in 2020.

Super Sires has paid out over $330,000 in just five years and 2018 will bring longevity and even more incentive for owners of Super Sire foals! In addition to the new 4/5-Year-Old Trail class ($5,000 to 1st place) will again hold the Non-Pro Open Longe Line ($5,000 to 1st place) as well as the Non-Pro Limited and Non-Pro Open Three Year Old Western Pleasure classes ($10,000 to 1st place in each) in conjunction with the Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors including Elite Sponsor Equine Chronicle. Wenger saddles were donated and given away to the winners of the Three-Year-Old classes as well as Rowdy Silver buckles to Champions and Reserve Champions in each class. We would also like to thank Tom Powers, Nutrena, Courtsey Promotions, Pulse Vet, Rod Patrick Bootmakers and Marrita Black for their contributions to this event. Please visit www.westernpleasuresupersires.com for more information on our sponsors and links to their websites. Supporting those who support our event is a terrific way to say thank you.

For more information on how to have your horse nominated or how to enter this year’s event, please contact Christa Conway, WPSS Executive Secretary, at 765-744-7363 or email her at thehorseresource@msn.com.





