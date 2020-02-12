VS GoodRide named NSBA Horse of the Year

Congratulations to VS GoodRide on being named the 2019 NSBA Horse of the Year. VS GoodRide earned 109 points and $17,554.53 in Western Pleasure, Trail and Western Riding events on his way to earning this prestigious award.

Boss as he is best known in the barn is owned by the Gower family of Alberta, Canada and stands at HighPoint Performance Horses. Learn more about VS GoodRide in the January Show Horse Today.

“I am so blessed to be apart of this horses journey!” shared Brenda Gower. “Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen”

Courtesy NSBA

The National Snaffle Bit Association is excited to announce its 2019 Horse of the Year recipient, VS GoodRide.

The 2015 AQHA stallion is owned by Brenda Gower of Lloydminster, Alberta. On his way to earning this achievement, VS GoodRide amassed 109 points and $17,554.53 in Western Pleasure, Western Riding and Trail events.

Each year the NSBA board of directors presents the Horse of the Year Award to the owner of the horse, (at time of most recent NSBA competition) that is most deserving of this prestigious award based on NSBA participation, show record and points earned in that year.

Look for more information on this talented stallion in the March issue of The Way To Go magazine.

[Reprinting all or part of this news release is permitted, so long as credit is given to the National Snaffle Bit Association and a link provided back to nsba.com.]



