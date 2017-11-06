VS Code Red and VS Flatline to stand at Royal Vista Ranches, LLC

Press Release

The Glover Galyean Partnership announces that World and Congress Champion Sires, VS Code Red and VS Flatline, will stand the 2018 breeding season at Royal Vista Ranches, LLC in Wayne, Oklahoma.

Both 5X Congress Champion and World Champion sons of the legendary Vital Signs Are Good, VS Code Red, sired by Blazing Hot, and VS Flatline, sired by Lazy Loper, have firmly established themselves as sires in the western pleasure and all around disciplines. With just a few foal crops in the showring by both stallions, they have numerous World Champions and Congress Champions to their credit.

“The facility at Royal Vista provides complete breeding services that we believe mare owners will appreciate,” explained Debbie Glover.

Royal Vista Ranches is a full service equine reproductive facility offering state of the art services and care. All veterinary and reproductive work is provided by the highly-skilled and experienced veterinarians at Royal Vista Southwest. Embryo transfer and embryo vitrification services are also offered in cooperation with Royal Vista Southwest.

Royal Vista Ranches provides complete foaling services, mare and foal care, and year-round care as a service to their clients. Mares and foals are kept per the owner’s request, whether it is large green pastures, smaller turn-out paddocks or individual stalls. They are proud to be able to accommodate any needs that their clients may have.

“The facility at Royal Vista is every mare owner’s dream,” said Kristen Galyean. “Every aspect of the breeding process can be done in one place. They also offer mare care and can even foal out the babies. It gives mare owners every option for their breeding program.”

“Royal Vista Ranches could not be more excited to welcome VS Flatline and VS Code Red to their new home in Wayne, Oklahoma. We are grateful to the Glovers for entrusting us with these two wonderful stallions and we are eagerly looking forward to the future,” said Laura Erickson, of Royal Vista Ranches, LLC. “The 2018 breeding season is almost upon us and we are so excited to begin this new partnership with the Glovers, VS Flatline and VS Code Red!”

For breeding information and contracts contact Royal Vista Ranches, LLC at 405-449-7575 or www.royalvistaranches.com.





