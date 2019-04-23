University of Findlay Spring Sale to Feature Outstanding Prospects and Show Horses

The University of Findlay will be holding its 15th annual Spring Horse Sale

Saturday, April 27, at the University of Findlay’s Western Farm in the Dale Wilkinson Arena, 14700 U.S. Route 68 south of Findlay, Ohio.

On Friday, April 26, graduating seniors will hold the Clark Bradley Pleasure Futurity, a western pleasure class, for their two-year-old futurity prospects. These horses will be presented in the annual sale, featuring bloodlines such as VS Code Blue, Extremely Hot Chips, No Doubt Im Lazy, Gettin Impulsive, Batt Man, and many others.

Approximately 60 horses, trained under the guidance of the university’s instructors, will be offered for sale. Western pleasure and all-around prospects will be featured, as well as hunter under saddle, ranch riding, western riding, trail, reining, and quiet lesson/4-H horses. Additional information, including the featured horse of the week, photos, videos, an event catalogue, and more details about other equestrian events at UF’s western farm are available at www.findlayequestrianevents.com or on the University of Findlay Western Facebook page.

View the Complete Catalog





