Two March Internet Horse Auctions Combined

With the new schedule, bidding will open on Monday, March 25 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction entries will close first, with approximately 15 horses offered. The March Internet Auction entries beginning with Lot number 31. Bidding will close on Thursday, March 28, beginning at 7:00 PM.

In the auction catalog, buyers can see details, photos and videos on the horses, get contact information for the sellers, register for a bidder’s number and read the Terms of the auction. To view the INTERNET CATALOG and start shopping go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=329

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information about a horse, arrange for a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/



Entries in the Spring Reining & Cow Horse INTERNET Auction includes proven Reining and Ranch Riding horses, as well as, performance and broodmare prospects like these and more: Lot 1 - Wimpys Grand Slam (AQHA) a 2014 gelding by CFR Centenario Wimpy, Reserve Champion EPRHA Firecracker Classic Level 1 Non Pro Futurity, NRHA $1,541.09 and 27.5 Youth points, started Ranch Riding, Trail and Versatility; Lot 3 - Mark Of Carbon (AQHA) a 2015 black stallion by Whiskey N Diamonds, AQHA Reining point earner in his first show, in training with Yonathan Baruch and a prospect for Major NRHA events; Lot 11 – Peptos Paint Gun (APHA) a 2007 mare by Peptos I Brow, NRHA $792, ridden on trails, by kids, and in Reining and Ranch Riding; Lot 2 – Shez Shiney (AQHA / PHBA) a 2015 Palomino mare by Smart N Shine, now showing in Ranch Riding, in training with AQHA judge, Jon Barry, plus more horses by Trashadeous, Cromed Out Mercedes, Smart Like Juice, Hollywood Vintage, Wimpys Little Colonel and more. Several horses in this session will also make Top breed show All Around horses.



The March INTERNET Auction session offers some outstanding Western Pleasure, Halter, English and All Around horses, in addition to some Great Trail Riding horses.



The Halter Horse group features: Lot 64 – F P Hey Fellas (APHA) a 2015 overo mare by FP Redemption, 2018 APHA High Point Halter Mare All Ages – High Point 3YO Halter Mare – Reserve High Point Amateur Halter Mare, Open & Amateur Superior Halter, 787 Halter points; Lot 33 – The Amazing Kid (AQHA) a 2018 stallion by Theamazinggunslinger, Reserve Champion DIY class at 2018 Breeders Halter Futurity winning $7,200; Lot 40 – Luke The Gunfighter (AQHA) a 2015 gelding by Secret Gunfighter, $4,675 in Futurity earnings, Open & Amateur Halter Point Earner and other outstanding horses sired by My Intention, Hes So That, Backstreet and The Home Run Kid, including 2 breeding age stallions.

Western and English show horses offer proven show horses as well as well-bred prospects and broodmares, including these: Lot 31 – One Hot Bett (AQHA) a 2007 gelding by One Hot Invitation, AQHA Youth ROM with points in Trail, Showmanship, Pleasure, Horsemanship, Hunter Under Saddle, and Equitation, shown at 2018 AQHYA World Show in 4 events.; Lot 32 – Xtra Ordinary (AQHA) a 16.2 hand, 2015 gelding by The Next Detail, Circuit Champion 2019 AZ Nationals Level 1 Hunter Under Saddle, Top 5 at 2019 AZ Sun Circuit; Lot 34 – Radical N Ultimate (APHA / AQHA / PtHA) a 2011 overo gelding by Ultimately Tuf, ROM Open Western Pleasure & Amateur Showmanship – 87 Performance and 2 Halter points, started in Trail and Horsemanship; Lot 38 – Rezurved This Luke (AQHA) a 16.3 hand, 2016 gelding by Resurrection, 2018 NSBA World Show finalist, Top 5 at 2019 AZ Sun Circuit in Green Hunter Under Saddle; Lot 43 – RR Classy Invitation (AQHA) a 2006 mare by INVITATION ONLY, ROM producer, sells open, clean and ready to breed, plus other show horses and prospects sired by Lazy Loper, One Hot Krymsun, These Irons Are Hot, Selection So Simple, The Next Detail, Simply Hot, Face It Im Good, Resurrection and more.



Trail riding horses can be found in both sessions. Barrel Racing enthusiasts will find Lot No. 41 – Betting On Dallas (APHA) a 2014 gelding by Dallas Alley, SI 93, is a prospect that is eligible for a lot of purse and Incentive money and sells in the March INTERNET Auction session.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD 2,109 horses for $8,511,850.



To obtain more information about the March Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





