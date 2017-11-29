Two December Internet Auctions Offer World Champions and More

Press Release

“The Internet Horse Auction catalogs are open to shop horses entered in the 2 December auctions from Professional Horse Service, LLC. Bidding for both auctions will open on Monday December 4. The Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale will close on Wednesday, December 6 and the December Internet Auction, offering Pleasure, All Around and Halter horses, will close on December 7,” states Mike Jennings, a partner with Stephanie Jennings in the auction company. “The Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale features high quality yearling and 2 year-old prospects for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events, as well as some excellent broodmares. The December Internet Auction offers WORLD CHAMPION Halter and Pleasure horses, proven show horses and well-bred prospects for the show horse market, as well as trail riding and recreational horses. These auctions include Quarter Horses, Paints, Buckskins, Duns and Palominos.”

To view the Internet Horse Auction catalogs, register for a bidder’s number and get contact information for the sellers go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering and bidding - Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

Entries in the Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale include outstanding prospects sired by an ALL TIME Leading Sire, BLAZING HOT, and out of mares with families full of World Champions and Hall Of Fame horses such as Lot No. 6 – Real Hot Property, a 2016 bay stallion by Blazing Hot and out of Zip In Trouble, a beautiful stallion and show prospect that is a sibling to SHEZREALLYBUCKINHOT, NSBA $3,869.80, 2015 World Show finalist in 2YO Snaffle Bit Western Pleasure and his 2nd dam is World Champion, REALLY IN TROUBLE. Joan Logan Schroeder’s yearlings and 2 year-olds by BLAZING HOT are eligible to compete in the popular Western Pleasure Super Sires program, as well as being nominated to the NSBA Incentive programs. Other prospects are offered by these sires: Batt Man, Don’t Skip Zip, Hot N Blazing, Im A Platinum Dream, Keeping It Good, Nite Moves and Open For Suggestion. Bidders will find some high-quality broodmares sired by BLAZING HOT, Zippos Mr Goodbar, Zips Chocolate Chip, One Hot Krymsun and Im A Platinum Dream. These mares are bred to the popular sires Extremely Hot Chips and Nite Moves.

The Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale includes Lot No. 2 - DIAMONDS R HOT, a 2010, 16.3 hand gelding by Hot N Blazing, that is a 4 Time NSBA WORLD CHAMPION earning over $24,000, Tom Powers & Reichert 2 yr old Open Hunter Under Saddle Champion, AQHA Open & Amateur Performance ROM and a proven show mare by Certain Potential.

The December Internet Auction features 7 WORLD CHAMPION Halter Horses and a WORLD CHAMPION PHBA Western Pleasure Horse, as well as proven horses for Pleasure, All Around, Ranch Riding, Reining and Roping.

The Halter Horses include Lot 127 – A RADIANT IMAGE, a WORLD CHAMPION and WORLD CHAMPION sire; Lot 126 – OBVIOUSLY WILD HONEY, a 3 time ABRA WORLD CHAMPION mare, selling bred to MY INTENTION; Lot 146 – TSR SHE POPS, PtHA WORLD CHAMPION mare and these WORLD CHAMPION Geldings: Lot 106 – FEARLES DEFIANCE; Lot 142 – INSTAGRAM; Lot 114 – KR XECUTED; Lot 130 – PRINCE PIZZAZZ and Lot 109 – FG UNFORGETTABLE, Reserve WORLD CHAMPION. Halter Horses also feature AQHA and APHA Superior Halter Horses and ROM qualifiers and Lot No. 101 – GOT MY IKES ON, a 2015 sorrel stallion by Ikon and out of RPL Hil Of A Party, that has earned $17,981, being named the 2017 BREEDERS HALTER FUTURITY CHAMPION Amateur 2YO Stallion, 2016 AQHA WORLD SHOW CHAMPION Level 2 Yearling Stallion, World Show Reserve Champion Level 2 Amateur Yearling Stallion.

The Pleasure and All Around Horses include Lot No. 102 – SCR SHEIK INVITATION, 2011 Palomino mare by Hez Only Trouble, 2013 PHBA 2 Year Old WORLD CHAMPION Western Pleasure, 2013 NSBA and PHBA 2 Year Old WORLD CHAMPION Western Pleasure, 2017 Go For The Gold she won the Open Ranch Riding; Lot No. 104 – ANNIE WILL BE GOOD, a 2008 mare by Good I Will Be, NSBA RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION Open Yearling Longe Line, 2nd NSBA Breeders Futurity Open Yearling Longe Line, Hunter Under Saddle point earner that excels in showmanship, hunter under saddle, equitation, horsemanship and trail, plus more show horses and prospects.

The Performance Horses include horses that are competitive in Ranch Riding, Reining and Roping events, such as: Lot No. 113 – Quarter Note Brad, a 2005 gelding by Sparkling Spark, an Open and Amateur Halter & Performance ROM qualifier with points in Reining, Ranch Riding, Working Cow Horse & Heeling, NRCHA $1,902 and NRHA $173 and others.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Buyers have won numerous World and National Titles with horses they purchased through these auctions.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the December Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com





