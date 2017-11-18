Trainers Karen Graham and Mike Hawkins Involved in Accident

Trainers Karen Graham and Mike Hawkins were involved in a serious trailer accident Friday morning when returning home from the Lucas Oil AQHA World Show and need the support of the horse community.

Rainy conditions caused the rig to jackknife on the highway, and the truck Karen was driving rolled. Both were knocked unconcious and transported to the hospital with injuries, but are now resting at home. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with their medical expenses and veterinary bills.

We will continue to keep you updated with news, and ask for your continued well-wishes and support.





