Tragedy Strikes Legendary AQHA Breeders; Donation Fund Opened

Stan and Mary Kay Steyskal have spent decades building one of the most renowned breeding operations in the quarter horse industry, and have dedicated their careers to bettering the breed. Sadly, tragedy recently struck them not once but twice when a tornado devastated their property, and a just a few days later, their hay barn was lost in a fire along with 4,000 bales. Friends of the family have set up a fund for donations to help them rebuild and get through this trying time. Click here to donate to the Mary Kay and Stan Steyskal Barn Fund.





