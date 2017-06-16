Tom Powers Yearling Stakes Sale to Showcase Top Prospects

If you’re in the market for a western pleasure prospect, look no further than this year’s Yearling Stakes Sale at the Tom Powers Futurity in Michigan. With nearly 50 prospects sired by industry heavyweights like Winnies Willy, Its A Southern Thing, Lazy Loper, Machine Made, The Rock (just to name a handful), there is no shortage of talent to choose from.

Some of the standout prospects include:

Shez Willy Wicked- a filly by Winnies Willy and out of a daughter of Impulsions, and nominated for the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity.

Protect My Image- a gelding by Protect My Assets and out of an NSBA money-earning granddaughter of Zips Chocolate Chip.

All Of A Southern- A filly by Its A Southern Thing and out of World Show Top 5 placing mare, Absolute Impulse. Nominated for the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity, Tom Powers, and Southern Belle Futurities.

Yearlings consigned and run through the Tom Powers Yearling Stakes Sale will be eligible to compete in the 2 Year-Old Triple Challenge Maiden Stakes Sale class, or the 3 Year-Old Open and Non Pro Western Pleasure classes the following year (if they did not compete in the 2 year-old class). The 3 Year-Old Stakes Sale classes are a new addition for 2017.

The sale will take place Saturday, July 1st, at the Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity in Berrien Springs, Michigan. The annual barbecue, sponsored by official veterinarian, Dr. Brad Cumper of Game Time Sports Medicine, will be held prior to the start of the sale with proceeds going to the NSBA Crisis Fund. Last year’s sale

To view the full sale catalog, click here.

To view the sale index, click here.

For additional information on the Tom Powers Futurity and the Yearling Stakes Sale program, click here.





