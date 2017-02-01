Time to Ride Partners with Equine Affaire for Riding Events and More

Press Release

Time to Ride, an initiative to open wider the doors of the horse world to people across the nation, is excited to partner with Equine Affaire at their 55th annual event in Columbus, Ohio, April 6th through 9th, 2017. Time to Ride will host a riding session for beginner riders in Cooper Arena at the Ohio Expo Center and a booth in Equine Affaire’s Breed Pavilion to network with equine professionals interested in becoming involved in Time to Ride programs that will help grow their own businesses and the entire horse industry.

“Newcomer” horse enthusiasts who have never ridden or are returning to riding will have the opportunity to take a first-time ride to experience first-hand the enjoyment and exhilaration of horseback riding. Newcomer rides will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the following times: Friday, April 7th from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm; Saturday, April 8th from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm; and Saturday, April 9th from 1:15 pm to 2:45 pm. Riders will need to pre-register for their rides at the Time to Ride booth.

Additionally, stable managers, instructors and other horse professionals can visit the Time to Ride booth in the ever-popular Breed Pavilion to learn about opportunities to win cash and prizes and grow their businesses by participating in the Time to Ride Challenge. The Challenge takes place May 1st through September 30th, 2017 and is a competition that offers equine professionals the opportunity to grow their business and win cash and prizes by exposing new horse enthusiasts to the joys of the equine industry through beginner-friendly experiences. The newcomer rides offered at Equine Affaire will act as an example of such outreach activities.

Time to Ride spokesperson Christie Schulte shared, “We are excited to join the world-class lineup of equestrian exhibitors, clinicians and entertainers at the 55th Annual Equine Affaire to help connect new enthusiasts with the horse world! We’re also looking forward to meeting local horse professionals and connecting them both to Time to Ride programs that can help them grow their businesses, as well as directly to local enthusiasts seeking a place to take up riding on a regular basis.”

For tickets and information about attending Equine Affaire, visit (http://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-general-information/tickets/). For more information about Time to Ride, contact info@timetoride.com or call 512-591-7811.





