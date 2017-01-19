Three More Memorial Endowments Established by APHF

[source: APHA.com]

The American Paint Horse Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment three new memorial endowments: the Lynn Titlow Memorial Endowment, the Brett Scott Fredricks Memorial Endowment and the Nevada PHC #3/Ken Winder Memorial Endowment.

Lynn Titlow passed away on October 4 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Her family created the Lynn Titlow Memorial Endowment in honor of Lynn’s passion for the American Paint Horse and the association. In 1991, Lynn was elected as an APHA national director from California. She served on the Amateur Committee—where she was chairman for more than 10 years—as well as the Rules, Judges, Director Nominating and Executive Nominating committees and the Youth Development Foundation and Scholarship Review Committee. She received her Director at Large distinction for 25 years of service in 2016.

Teri Fredricks established the Brett Scott Fredricks Memorial Endowment in honor of her husband, Brett, a retired member of the Army’s Delta Force who was killed in 2015 during combat while in Somalia. An APHA lifetime member, Brett loved showing halter horses on the APHA and PtHA show circuits. He is survived by his wife, Terri, who plans to continue his dream of breeding and showing horses at their farm in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Nevada Paint Horse Club created the club’s third endowment in honor of dedicated APHA member and longtime association director Ken Winder of Fallon, Nevada, who died in 2013. A familiar face at Paint Horse shows throughout Nevada and Zone 2, Ken was well known in many roles. Owner, exhibitor and breeder of numerous Paint Horses, Ken was perhaps most proud of his 1982 palomino overo stallion Cupids Gold Bar, and APHA Champion, Performance Versatility and Superior All-Around titleholder. In addition to holding numerous offices in his regional club and zone coordinating committee, the Vietnam veteran also served as an APHA director for more than 20 years.

Memorial endowments must be completed within 10 years and must generate a minimum of $100 in donations annually. After a memorial fund reaches a minimum of $25,000 in principal, it becomes endowed. At this point, the principal is removed from pooled funds and each year a student will receive a scholarship in the name of the memorialized person. A minimum $25,000 endowment awards at $1,000 per academic year to a deserving AjPHA member. Scholarship applications are due by March 1 and must be made within two years of high school graduation.

To make an online donation to any of these three new endowments or any of APHF’s memorial or honorary endowments using a credit card, click the orange “Give a Gift” button at the top of apha.com or click on this link apha.com/foundation/aphf-donation-form and scroll down to the “Academic Scholarship Donation Elections” section. Select the “Incomplete Scholarship Endowment Name dropdown box, and select the endowment to which you would like to make a gift. You can also send a check payable to the “American Paint Horse Foundation,” to APHA, C/O Laura Jesberg, 2800 Meacham Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76137.





