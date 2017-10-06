There’s Even More to Love at SmartPak

Press Release

SmartPak is excited to introduce the newest and hottest products to their lineup of apparel for the fall season. From new additions to their exclusive line of Piper breeches, to exciting new brands like Kimes, Goode Rider and Parlanti, there is sure to be something for everyone.

“Our merchandising team has hand-picked everything for the fall season, based on all of the feedback we’ve received from our customers,” said Colleen Norve, Vice President of Merchandising at SmartPak. “We’re really excited to not only be expanding our SmartPak brand of products, but also bringing on new third-party brands, which is sure to generate plenty of excitement.”

With thousands of 5-star reviews, Piper Breeches by SmartPak continue to be a customer favorite. New for the fall season, SmartPak has introduced three new styles as well as additional color options to the original Pipers. The new styles include the Piper Tan Knee Patch Breeches, Piper Plaid Knee Patch Breeches, and the Piper Knit Fleece Lined Breeches.

All of the new styles encompass everything you love about Piper including; durable materials with shape retention, wide contoured waist band, and an ergonomic shaped panel at the calf. The Tan Knee Patch Breeches are available in two classic colors, while the Plaid Knee Patch Breeches are available in two fun patterns.

For those cooler months, the Piper Knit Fleece Lined Breeches are a smart choice. The brushed fleece interior is designed for comfort and warmth without the bulk. The herringbone pattern silicone also provides superior grip in the saddle. These breeches are available in all three cuts – knee patch, full seat, and boot cut.

Of course, SmartPak has also introduced new colors to the original line of Piper Breeches including Lapis Blue with Orange Spice, Dove Grey with Indigo Blue, Taupe with Rouge Red (knee patch only), and Charcoal with Sage Green (full seat only). The Piper Plaid Full Seat breeches are also available in three new colors – Lapis Blue with Black Houndstooth, Mocha with Chocolate, and Purple Iris with Charcoal. The matching colors are also available in the Piper V-Neck longsleeve and shortsleeve shirts to complete the look.

In addition to all of the new Piper items, SmartPak has also picked up apparel from some of the industry’s top brands. The company continues to expand its western offering of Kimes Jeans with the addition of the Kimes Ranch Women’s Betty Jeans which are made with only the best denim and designed for the best fit with a proper fitted upper thigh and knee. Also new for the fall, Goode Rider offers a selection of breeches, shirts, and outerwear. The apparel is designed to be fashionable and functional for the equestrian athlete. Finally, SmartPak is pleased to offer a selection of Parlanti Boots, including the Denver Dress Boot and the Miami Field Boot.

Shopping online isn’t a hassle when you order from SmartPak, because the company offers free shipping on all orders over $75 and free returns on all sized items. To learn more about all of the new products available, visit www.SmartPak.com





