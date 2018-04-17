The University of Findlay to Host 14th Annual Spring Sale

The University of Findlay will be holding its 14th annual Spring Horse Sale Saturday, April 28, at the University of Findlay’s Western Farm in the Dale Wilkinson Arena, 14700 U.S. Route 68 south of Findlay, Ohio.

On Friday, April 27, graduating seniors will hold the Clark Bradley Pleasure Futurity, a western pleasure class, for their two-year-old futurity prospects. These horses will be presented in the annual sale, featuring bloodlines such as VS Code Blue, RL Best of Sudden, Extremely Hot Chips, No Doubt Im Lazy, Gettin Impulsive, Batt Man, and many others.

Approximately 50 horses, trained under the guidance of the university’s instructors, will be offered for sale. Western pleasure and all-around prospects will be featured, as well as hunter under saddle, ranch riding, western riding, trail, reining, and quiet lesson/4-H horses.

The sale catalog can be accessed here, and sales videos can be found here.

The sale is organized by the equine marketing class. A portion of the proceeds will go towards scholarships, along with the purchase of new prospects for equestrian students to work with in the coming semester. In 2017, the event provided approximately $40,000 toward scholarships to select UF equine students.

Additional information, including the featured horse of the week, photos, videos, an event catalogue, and more details about other equestrian events at UF’s western farm are available at www.findlayequestrianevents.com or on the University of Findlay Western Facebook page.

For any questions, call the Western Farm at 419-434-6256.





