The September Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE
September 3rd, 2017 10:00 AM | No Comments
We’re excited to announce that the September Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
Inside you’ll find:
- Our cover feature on Marilee’s Designer Show Apparel
- Inside the Mind of a Champion with some of the top youth in the industry
- The bright future of our industry with inspiring stories from the 2017 Ford Youth World
- Marketing tips from Superlative Equine
- Body Control Fundamentals with Dana Hokana
- Show pen warm-up tips with professionals Casey Deary and David Miller
- And much more!
