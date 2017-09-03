PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > The September Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE

The September Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE

September 3rd, 2017 10:00 AM | No Comments

Cover-ipadWe’re excited to announce that the September Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

Inside you’ll find: 

  • Our cover feature on Marilee’s Designer Show Apparel
  • Inside the Mind of a Champion with some of the top youth in the industry
  • The bright future of our industry with inspiring stories from the 2017 Ford Youth World
  • Marketing tips from Superlative Equine
  • Body Control Fundamentals with Dana Hokana
  • Show pen warm-up tips with professionals Casey Deary and David Miller
  • And much more!



