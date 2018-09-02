The September Issue of Show Horse Today is Live
The September issue of Show Horse Today is live. This issue is filled with great articles to help you prepare for fall. From tips to thrive, not just survive the fall shows to a great article on trailer safety we prepare you for success. Dana Hokana has a wonderful part two article on diagnosing and developing your horse`s weaker side and her tips will make every horse perform better. We take a look at the incredible performance by the Himes sisters at the Youth World Show, plus we look back at the incredible life and career of the great Huntin For Chocolate in our Hoof Print in History and and our own Robyn Duplisea shares some big news in her From the Back of my Horse.
Featured on the cover are the stunning paint stallions of Superlative Performance Horses. Multiple World Champion Make Me Shine has recently joined the stunning Chocolate Never Lies to compliment this Superlative breeding program.
All this and so much more!!
Also in this issue:
Cisco and Floyd Superlative Stallions Set to Shine in 2019
From the Back of My Horse – Dreams Do Come True
Getting That Globe – The Himes Sisters Dominate the Showmanship at the AQHA Youth World Show
The Most Important Part of a Horse Show
Thriving Under Pressure - 5 Star Tips to Thrive and not Just Survive the Big Fall Shows
Hitches, Tires, and Ratings – Keys to a Smooth Ride
SmartPak’s Ask The Vet
Diagnosing and Developing Your Horse’s Weaker Direction. - Part Two with Dana Hokana
Get to Know – Natalie Ward
Riding the Spooky Horse – with Lynn Palm
Hoof Print in History – Huntin For Chocolate, Remembered
Classifieds Showcase
Why It Matters – Paint Horse Congress by Barbwire Productions
