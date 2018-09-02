The September Issue of Show Horse Today is Live

The September issue of Show Horse Today is live. This issue is filled with great articles to help you prepare for fall. From tips to thrive, not just survive the fall shows to a great article on trailer safety we prepare you for success. Dana Hokana has a wonderful part two article on diagnosing and developing your horse`s weaker side and her tips will make every horse perform better. We take a look at the incredible performance by the Himes sisters at the Youth World Show, plus we look back at the incredible life and career of the great Huntin For Chocolate in our Hoof Print in History and and our own Robyn Duplisea shares some big news in her From the Back of my Horse.

Featured on the cover are the stunning paint stallions of Superlative Performance Horses. Multiple World Champion Make Me Shine has recently joined the stunning Chocolate Never Lies to compliment this Superlative breeding program.



All this and so much more!!

Also in this issue:

Cisco and Floyd Superlative Stallions Set to Shine in 2019

From the Back of My Horse – Dreams Do Come True

Getting That Globe – The Himes Sisters Dominate the Showmanship at the AQHA Youth World Show

The Most Important Part of a Horse Show

Thriving Under Pressure - 5 Star Tips to Thrive and not Just Survive the Big Fall Shows

Hitches, Tires, and Ratings – Keys to a Smooth Ride

SmartPak’s Ask The Vet

Diagnosing and Developing Your Horse’s Weaker Direction. - Part Two with Dana Hokana

Get to Know – Natalie Ward

Riding the Spooky Horse – with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History – Huntin For Chocolate, Remembered

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters – Paint Horse Congress by Barbwire Productions





