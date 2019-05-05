The Ride of a Lifetime – Blazing Hot Laid to Rest at 27 Years Old

We are very sad to share the news that the legendary sire Blazing Hot was laid to rest on May 4th surrounded by love. The incredible stallion’s mark will be felt on the industry for decades to come. A phenomenal show horse that went on to be a truly incredible sire, Blaze helped to shape the modern show horse.

As a show horse Blazing Hot won numerous major championships. He is still to date the only horse to win the AQHA World Championships in Jr Western Riding and Jr Western Pleasure on the same day. A few highlights of his show career include Congress Western Pleasure Open Futurity Champion, Congress 3-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity Champion, Congress Futurity 3-Year-Old Limited Open Western Pleasure Champion, AQHA World Champion Junior Western Pleasure, AQHA World Champion Junior Western Riding and Congress Junior Western Pleasure Reserve Champion. Blazing Hot was inducted into the NSBA Hall of Fame in 2010.

As a sire, Blazing Hot’s get have earned over 3.7 million dollars, 62,327 AQHA Points, 24 AQHA World Championships and 30 Reserve World Championships. Blaze’s influence goes well beyond the show ring. The sire of such great stallions such as Hot N Blazing and Extremely Hot Chips as well as countless influential broodmares, Blazing Hot’s blood runs through many of today’s greatest horses.

Blazing Hot was lucky enough to be loved by Joan Schroeder who spent 27 years making sure that Blaze was happy and healthy. Joan and Blaze are one of the iconic teams in the industry, like Ann and Chip they just went together.

Joan shared on social media the news of Blaze’s passing in her own words below. He was her “Ride of a Lifetime” and we are all so grateful that she shared him with us. Rest easy Blazing Hot – you have earned your way to those green pastures. We share our deepest condolences with Joan and all those who loved Blaze on this loss. He truly was a legend.

“BLAZING HOT…Ride of a Lifetime…A Blessing from God

April 17, 1992 – May 4, 2019

Blazing Hot left the pasture I built for him yesterday and now is in God’s pastures…I am certain of this.

There are no words to describe what this sweet-hearted, beautiful, kind, funny, athletic, strong, gentle, PERFECT Quarter Horse has done for me, my family, and families around the world.

As a show horse, he is STILL the only horse to win the AQHA Jr. Western Riding and Jr. Western Pleasure on the same day, same year with Robbie and Joan Schroeder.

As a Sire, he has over 2,000 progenies worldwide…more than 50% have $$ earnings. He achieved this status as a Sire on a Trainer’s/Horsemen’s budget…Blazing Hot was bred, raised, trained and respected by us, his Sire career was guided with love, not money.

Blazing Hot is the Sire of Sires…and Sire of Champion producing Dams. Blazing Hot, sire of Champions in numerous diciplines, from World Champion Rope Horses, to $100,000 winners in Western Pleasure, Sire of Champion Hunter Under Saddle horses…and the impact he has made with Youth around the world, it’s simply over-the-top.

In speaking with KC Montgomery yesterday, he reminded me of the economic impact Blaze made on every facet of the QH industry, including his. AQHA has been instrumental in giving Blaze a foundation to build on, and did he do his part to impact AQHA! I would bet Blaze has touched every person passionate about the Quarter Horse, around the world, whether it be economically or their heart….I have had countless phone calls, emails, letter, post cards from around the country and the world for over 2 decades telling me about their “Blazing Hot”…keep the stories coming!

There will be much more to say as I wrap my head around this loss of my family, but, before I go, I must thank Robbie Schroeder, because without him, Blazing Hot would not have attained greatness in the Show Arena and so much more. Thanks to our son, Ryan, for helping me with Blaze in so many ways, every time I asked, and Katie, for being by our side as Blaze crossed over. Dr. John McCarroll, words are totally insufficient to describe your devotion, unending love, care, knowledge, selflessness…you were the beginning of those 2,000 foals by BH…before shipped semen, we bred A LOT of mares at Schroeder Ranch! And you were there with Blaze and me yestereday, just like you said you would be.

Blazing Hot is the results of my 30+ year friendship with Carrie Oakley, the owner of Blaze’s Daddy, Hall of Famer, Hotrodders Jet Set…thank you for being with us yesterday. Blazing Hot had the best of care throughout his life, and to name a few, Dr. Tony Rocconi, Don Mock, expert farrier, Randy Mullimax, expert equine dentist, Jamee and Wendy Dietrich, and Scott DesJardin who gave him countless hours of brushing, baths and just hanging out when I was too busy!

I have lived next to Blaze for the past 3 years, been with him practically on a daily basis for 27 years…I know him inside and out. His health has been monitored and cared for by the best, and when I told Dr. John and Dr. Tony over a month ago that he was not feeling well, they believed me…through numerous blood tests over the past few weeks, the results continued to deteriate, and proved he wasn’t producing enough red or white blood cells to sustain him, his heart enzymes were elevated which made his heart work overtime in order to exist, and his interest in eating and drinking was at a minimum.

Thursday evening, Ryan and Katie, Kamryn and Rawson came for a Last Supper with Blaze, it was a special evening full of memories, love and God’s blessings…

Dr. John came Friday evening for one final blood test. This decision had been talked about for a long, long time… it is heart-wrenching at best, we had both vowed to take care of Blazing Hot when the time came…Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m., on a beautiful, blue skyed and sunny day in Texas, Dr. John, Ryan, Katie, Carrie and I gave him back to God, and he went peacefully, he was ready.

Thank you all for allowing me to share this Legendary, MAGNIFICENT STALLION with you…What A Ride He Gave So Many…BLAZING HOT, you will be missed, but, never gone.”