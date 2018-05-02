The May Training Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

The May Training Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! This issue is for every rider looking to grow their skills and build a better relationship with their horse.

Featured on the cover is the stunning AQHA/APHA stallion Living Large, we take a look at how this incredible stallion is redefining boundaries in the show ring and the breeding shed.



This issue is filled with in depth articles to develop new skills with your horse and to help you achieve your dreams in the pen.

May Training Issue

Showmanship with the Frids





