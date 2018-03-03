The March Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE
March 3rd, 2018 4:13 PM | No Comments
The March Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! In this issue you will find all the most popular Hunt Seat stallions and training articles featuring the best in the industry.
Featured on the cover is the one and only North Farm. We take a look at the dynamic duo of Debbi Trubee and Roger Landis and learn the secrets to their success.
Inside you will find:
- Raising the Winners – A Look at North Farm
- From the back of my Horse – with Robyn Duplisea
- Reach for the Stars – Maximizing your HUS horse’s reach with Nancy Sue Ryan
- Preparing your Hunter – Winter Exercises for Spring Shows with Lainie DeBoer
- Hunting the Win - Learning Longe Line with Anthony Leier
- SmartPak’s Ask The Vet
- Dealing with a Pushy Horse – Developing a Happy and Willing Partner with Dana Hokana
- Include a Proper Warmup – with Lynn Palm
- Get To Know – Getting to Know Tori Summers
- Hoof Print In History -These Irons Are Hot
- Classifieds Showcase
- Why it Matters – Featuring Images from the Silver Dollar Circuit
