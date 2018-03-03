The March Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE

The March Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! In this issue you will find all the most popular Hunt Seat stallions and training articles featuring the best in the industry.

Featured on the cover is the one and only North Farm. We take a look at the dynamic duo of Debbi Trubee and Roger Landis and learn the secrets to their success.

Inside you will find:

Raising the Winners – A Look at North Farm

From the back of my Horse – with Robyn Duplisea

Reach for the Stars – Maximizing your HUS horse’s reach with Nancy Sue Ryan

Preparing your Hunter – Winter Exercises for Spring Shows with Lainie DeBoer

Hunting the Win - Learning Longe Line with Anthony Leier

SmartPak’s Ask The Vet

Dealing with a Pushy Horse – Developing a Happy and Willing Partner with Dana Hokana

Include a Proper Warmup – with Lynn Palm

Get To Know – Getting to Know Tori Summers

Hoof Print In History -These Irons Are Hot

Classifieds Showcase

Why it Matters – Featuring Images from the Silver Dollar Circuit

