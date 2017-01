The Lopin Machine Welcomes First Foal

Huge congratulations to The Lopin Machine on his arrival of his very first foal!

Born early on January 3rd, “Patsy” is out of the Radical Rodder daughter, Flashin My Assets, and is owned by Jay and Kristy Starnes!

Clyde is standing his second breeding season under the care of Debbi Trubee and Roger Landis at North Farm, and is owned by by Rawlings Enterprises, LLC.

Congrats to all!