The June Futurity Issue of Show Horse Today is now live!!!

Featuring the ARHA World Championship Show on the cover, this issue is filled to the brim with articles to help you win at the largest futurities and summer shows. Part two of our new popular series on trail features tips from Deanna Searles to develop feel over the poles, Steve Heckaman shares some great insights on when and how to school in the show pen and experts such as Jay and Kristy Starnes, Tom Robertson, Kelly McDowall, Farley McLendon, Pasley Putoff and Adam Mathis share their methods to build a solid foundation on their futurity horses.

We feature the late, exceptional stallion Blazing Hot in our Hoof Print in History and showcase a new monthly feature called What’s in My Tackroom. Dana Hokana has the fantastic part four of her series on balanced horsemanship -putting it all together in a pattern and Lynn Palm helps you with your showmanship set up.

June Futurity Issue

Imagine a World in Roan – ARHA to Host Inaugural World Championship Show

From the Back of My Horse – The Great Futurity Debate