The July Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
July 7th, 2017 10:13 AM | No Comments
The July 2017 issue of Show Horse Today is now LIVE! Inside you’ll find:
- Our cover feature on Haute Couture show clothing and their exciting new launches
- Tips from pro Jackie Krshka to help you brush up your pattern game
- A special Oh Canada feature, shining the spotlight on our neighbors to the north
- A special feature on EQyss’ botanical grooming products
- A winner’s guide to Showmanship by Melissa Maxwell
- A Hoof Print In History on the 2017 Canadian-bred Horse of the Year: One Hot Krymsun
- And much more!
