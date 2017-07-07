PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > The July Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

July 7th, 2017 10:13 AM | No Comments

Cover-ipad---July2017The July 2017 issue of Show Horse Today is now LIVE!  Inside you’ll find: 

  • Our cover feature on Haute Couture show clothing and their exciting new launches
  • Tips from pro Jackie Krshka to help you brush up your pattern game
  • A special Oh Canada feature, shining the spotlight on our neighbors to the north
  • A special feature on EQyss’ botanical grooming products
  • A winner’s guide to Showmanship by Melissa Maxwell
  • A Hoof Print In History on the 2017 Canadian-bred Horse of the Year: One Hot Krymsun
  • And much more!  



