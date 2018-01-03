The January Stallion issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

The January Stallion issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! In this issue you will find all the most popular stallions in the industry and articles to help with your breeding plans.

Featured on the cover is Leeman Farm’s superstar mare Cowboyputaspellonme by How Bout This Cowboy. Learn more about the iconic breeding program and stallions of Leeman Farm is the cover feature article.

Inside you will find:

Leeman Farm –Defining Excellence in Breeding

From the Back of My Horse - Resolutions vs. Goals with Robyn Duplisea



Why Stand A Stallion – Top Stallion Managers Discuss Why They Work With Stallions

Test Your Resolve – Show Resolutions for 2018

Stud Fee Breakdown - What exactly goes into that stud fee we pay

Why Him? How to Choose the Best Stallion for Your Mare.



How to Choose the Best Stallion for Your Mare. SmartPak’s Ask The Vet – Joint Health Month



Hidden Secrets of a Champion (Part 2) with Dana Hokana

Get To Know – Cassandra Lepp

Aids Communication – How do Bending and Turning aids Work? with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History: Blazing Hot

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters: Stallions – Au Naturale!

READ IT NOW!





