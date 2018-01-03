The January Stallion issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
January 3rd, 2018 11:37 PM | No Comments
The January Stallion issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! In this issue you will find all the most popular stallions in the industry and articles to help with your breeding plans.
Featured on the cover is Leeman Farm’s superstar mare Cowboyputaspellonme by How Bout This Cowboy. Learn more about the iconic breeding program and stallions of Leeman Farm is the cover feature article.
Inside you will find:
- Leeman Farm –Defining Excellence in Breeding
- From the Back of My Horse - Resolutions vs. Goals with Robyn Duplisea
- Why Stand A Stallion – Top Stallion Managers Discuss Why They Work With Stallions
- Test Your Resolve – Show Resolutions for 2018
- Stud Fee Breakdown - What exactly goes into that stud fee we pay
- Why Him? How to Choose the Best Stallion for Your Mare.
- SmartPak’s Ask The Vet – Joint Health Month
- Hidden Secrets of a Champion (Part 2) with Dana Hokana
- Get To Know – Cassandra Lepp
- Aids Communication – How do Bending and Turning aids Work? with Lynn Palm
- Hoof Print in History: Blazing Hot
- Classifieds Showcase
- Why It Matters: Stallions – Au Naturale!
Leave a Reply