The Industry Mourns the Passing of Legendary HUS Sire, Last Detail

Today marks an end of an era, as Hanes Performance Horses announced the passing of AQHA stallion, Last Detail.

Born in 1991 one sired by Jetaway Easy and Lilly La Belle, Last Detail redefined Hunter Under Saddle in the AQHA and NSBA show pens. His own show record included World Champion Jr. HUS, Congress Champion Jr. HUS, All-Time AQHA Leading HUS Sire Open, Amateur, and Youth Divisions, AQHA All-Time Leading Sire of HUS Incentive Fund Earnings, AQHA All-Time Leading HUS Broodmare Sire, AQHA All-Time Leading Sire of Amateur Working Hunter Horses, AQHA All-Time Leading Sire of Youth Working Hunter Horses, AQHA All-Time Leading Sire of Youth Hunter Hack Horses, and an NSBA Hall of Fame Stallion.

Last Detail’s offspring are impressive as well. Collectively, Last Detail’s offspring have won 32,000 AQHA points, 29 World Champions, 27 Reserve World Champions, 15 AQHA Championships, $481,437.00 in NSBA Futurity Earnings, and also two AQHA World Show All-Around Amateur Champions.

The iconic bay stallion stood most of his career with Ron Horn and June Warren before moving to Masterson Farms. He was purchased in 1994 by the Whitaker family. After his incredible career both as a performer and as a sire, Last Detail called Hanes Performances Horses home in Shelbyville, Tennessee while he enjoyed “semi-retirement”.

Taylor Hanes posted the sad news stating, “This morning we laid to rest an icon in the equine world. Last Detail helped pave the way for the AQHA hunt seat horses. He is still the All-Time Leading Hunter Under Saddle sire of all divisions. Thank you to the Whitaker family for allowing me to be a small part of his legacy. Larry and Linda Whitaker, Ron Horn, June Warren, and Nancy Sue Ryan, all took part in making Last Detail a legend. His accomplishments as a sire may never be matched.”

She also shared that “Detail” was not just a horse, but a member of their family. In a post, she shared a fun memory. “When the paddocks were full we would let him run around the backyard. People would show up and wonder why there was a horse wandering around and I would say, “Oh, that’s just Last Detail”.

At the time of his passing, he was owned by Larry and Linda Whitaker. Last Detail was 27 years old.

All of us at PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today wish to share our condolences with those whose lives were touched by this great stallion and member of the family.



Related Topics: AQHA • AQHA Stallion • Hunter Under Saddle • HUS Sire • Last Detail • Leading AQHA Sire • Leading Sire • NSBA Hall of Fame • Stallion



