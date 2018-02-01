The February Color Breed Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!!

The The February Color Breed Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! In this issue you will find all the most popular color breed stallions in the industry and articles featuring the most colorful horses.

Featured on the cover is the beautiful and talented double registered stallion Just Expect It standing at North Farm. “Patch” is an outstanding sire with a high percentage of winners However it is the easygoing, non pro friendly temperament of his offspring that has everyone “Expecting” great things!

Inside you will find:

– Just Expect It’s journey to new ownership brings excitement to 2018 From the Back of My Horse - with Robyn Duplisea

– The New Tallent Offspring Take the World by Storm Living in Color – NSBA’s Color Breeders Championship Futurity Begins in 2018

– A Guide to Showing Your Color Horse on the World Stage SmartPak’s Horse Health Challenge

The Fundamentals of Collection – “The Secret to Mastering Any Event” with Dana Hokana

– “The Secret to Mastering Any Event” with Dana Hokana Tips for Mounting Properly – with Lynn Palm

– with Lynn Palm Get To Know – Getting to Know Jillian Willem

– Getting to Know Jillian Willem Hoof Print In History - Really In Trouble

- Really In Trouble Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters – Crazy Horse Designs

