The December Holiday Greetings issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
December 1st, 2017 10:47 PM | No Comments
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and our December Holiday Greetings issue is finally here! Inside, you’ll find tons of festive reading to enjoy with your eggnog and cookies.
Things like:
- Our cover story on stallions like VS Code Red and VS Flatline carrying on the legacy of their legendary mother
- Holiday wishes from the Show Horse Today team
- The story of our annual Audrey Grace Benefit Auction and stallion preview
- Oh Come All Ye Faithful- Trainers share how faith has impacted their career
- Spurs to Spoons- Favorite holiday recipes from around the industry
- A special holiday horse treat recipe from SmartPak
