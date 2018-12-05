The December Holiday Greetings Issue of Show Horse Today is Live

The December Holiday Greetings issue of Show Horse Today is filled to the brim with holiday cheer!! Featured on the cover is the hot young sire Its A Southern Thing. We take a closer look at Moonpie’s transformation from the show ring to a breeding sire.

Also in this issue is a special new series from Dana Hokana on balanced horsemanship. We look at the new training DVD Traing by the Book with Ed Harrison on starting colts and tell the story of PR Tells A Tale who became a World Champion sire in 2018. We showcase the great youth mare Zips Bossy Chip in our Hoof Print in History.

Included are some special holiday articles including a new take on the “Night Before Christmas” as well as our Gift Guide and a special look at the Audrey Grace and ApHC Stallion Auctions.

All this and so much more!!

Also in this issue:

Over the Moon(pie) - Its A Southern Thing’s rise from great stallion to world class sire.

From the Back of My Horse - Finding Grace

Holiday Wishes from the PleasureHorse.com Team

Believe in Fairy Tales - PR Tells A Tale becomes a World Champion Sire

Training by the Book – A Project of Passion, Education and Faith

Audrey Grace Stallion Preview

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Holiday Gift Guide

The Horseman’s Holiday

Protecting Their Future – 5 Star Tips for Keeping Futurity Horses Sound

Beyond Basics - Balanced Horsemanship with Dana Hokana

ApHC Stallion Auction Preview

Ponying your Horse – Part Two with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History – Zips Bossy Chip

Classifieds

Why It Matters - Mackenzie Szabo Photography





