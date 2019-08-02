The August Reader’s Choice Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

The August Reader’s Choice Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

Our 5th annual Reader’s Choice Awards issue is live and it is a fantastic read! On the cover we feature your choice for best AQHA Show for the fifth year in a row – The All American Quarter Horse Congress. Learn what is new for 2019 and all the details of what not to miss at your choice for best AQHA show.

We showcase the 2019 PleasureHorse.com/Show Horse Today Reader’s Choice Awards results and salute the winners in over 60 categories! With over 45,000 votes cast in 2019 your votes counted as we recognize your choices for the best businesses, horses and people in the industry.

We bring you part four of our very popular Trail Master’s Class series – This month with Brent Maxwell on how to choose a trail prospect and we take a look at the magic formula that has made Harris Leather & Silverworks one of our biggest winners each year. Your choice for best Clinician, Dana Hokana shares insight on dealing with an over sensitive mare and we showcase the work of your choice for Best Photographer, Impulse photography.

All this and so much more!!!

The Gold Standard Show - The All American Quarter Horse Show.

From the Back of My Horse - A Labor of Love.

Trail Masters’ Class - Part Four with Brent Maxwell.

2019 Reader’s Choice Awards - Your Votes Count – Here are the Winners.

The Harris Obsession – Winning Ways of Harris Leather & Silverworks.

What’s in My Tack Room - Clayton Jerrell.

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Secrets to a Truly Willing Horse – Dealing with a Pushy and Over Sensitive Mare with Dana Hokana

Staying in Control - with Lynn Palm.



Hoof Print in History - Zippos Old Gold.



Classifieds Showcase



Why It Matters - Impulse Photography.





