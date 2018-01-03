Texas A&M Equestrian Announces 2018 Camp Dates

Texas A&M University announced their 2018 Equestrian Camps designed for future student-athletes interested in competing in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA).

According to A&M, the camp will include riding instruction by respective coaches, depending on your discipline (hunter seat equitation over fences & flat work, horsemanship or reining). The camp will also cover NCAA equestrian rules and regulations and will end with a mock competition. Campers will ride Equestrian Team horses, and tack will be provided. Lunch will be provided to campers both days. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout camp.

Online registration starts March 1, 2018, and the camps will take place in June.

For more information, visit Texas A&M’s website.







