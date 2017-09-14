Support the CHAMPs Challenge at 2017 APHA World Show tack drive

[source: APHA.com]

As you pack your rig to hit the road for Fort Worth, consider grabbing those items that have been collecting dust in your barn or tack room and donate them to help therapeutic riding barns recovering from Hurricane Harvey!

Anna Lia’s 2017 Presidential Service Project includes supporting therapeutic riding organizations through donations of tack and supplies—you can make a difference!

Donation stations will be located at the World Show in the Horse Show Office & by the MemberCare booth for you to drop off your new or used tack/supplies.

Preferred Items:

Grooming Supplies

Halters

Leads

English and/or Western Work Pads

Water Buckets

Feed Buckets/pans

All donations are accepted and greatly appreciated, but the items on this preferred list are the top needs from the therapeutic riding facilities currently. We will also be taking cash donations towards the CHAMPs Challenge as well.

Questions? Contact Christine Gillett at cgillett@apha.com.





