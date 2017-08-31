Support Horses in Need Through the Texas Equine Veterinary Association

Press Release via The Paint Horse Journal

APHA is teaming up with the Texas Equine Veterinary Association to offer aid to the horses and horse owners affected by Hurricane Harvey and subsequent flooding. TEVA is coordinating large-scale distributions of feed and veterinary supplies, securing temporary animal housing and more; we encourage APHA members interested in helping to consider donating to TEVA.

In addition to physical donations of tack, feed and supplies, TEVA is accepting monetary donations via a secure website. Visit texasequineva.com/hurricane-harvey-relief to donate. TEVA is a registered 501c6; all donations will go straight to help those affected.

“There are many incredible organizations dedicated to helping the victims of Harvey—both animal and human,” APHA Executive Director Billy Smith said. “TEVA, specifically, is already on-site helping victims, knows the needs of horse owners and they have the necessary resources to carry out those needs. Their work during this crisis is awe-inspiring, and we are honored to support their endeavors.”

TEVA has established multiple hubs throughout the affected area to distribute feed supplies, buckets, halters, shavings, wound care and more to those in need. In Texas and want to help? Bring supplies to the hub closest to you:

Austin Area:

1: Austin Equine Hospital

20640 Highway 150

Driftwood, TX 78619

2: Brazos Valley Equine Hospital – Salado

1920 FM 2268

Salado, Texas 76571

3: Elgin Veterinary Hospital

600 Hwy 290 W

Elgin, TX

512-285-3395

Dallas/Fort Worth Area

4: Animal Imaging

6112 Riverside Drive

Irving, TX 75039

San Antonio Area

5: Retama Equine Hospital

17555 Old Evans Road

Selma, TX 78154

210-651-6375

8: Town and Country Animal Hospital

2710 Junction Hwy

Kerrville, TX 78028

West Texas

6: West Texas Equine Clinic

311 Vinson Road North

Abilene, TX 79602

Greater Houston Area

7: Brazos Valley Equine Hospital – Navasota

6999 Highway 6

Navasota, TX 77868

936-825-2197

Private horse owners have also stepped up, offering their facilities to those stranded by the floods. Visit APHA’s Official Facebook for a collection of postings.

The Texas Animal Health Commission Hotline Number is the best number to call if there are trapped horses that need help. 512-719-0799 at the Animal Response Operation Coordination Center (AROCC). If you receive a call with someone looking to volunteer, donate, wanting to offer shelter for animals, reporting live or dead animals you can pass them along to the Harvey Hotline.





