Super Bands Innovative New Packaging

Press Release

If you have ever wished you could stop dealing with sloppy plastic bags that rip and never stay closed. Now you can. Horse Grooming Solutions™ a leader in equine bathing and grooming products announced today their popular banding and braiding bands; “Super Bands” are now available in a convenient jar which includes an enclosed band/braid ripper. “Super Bands™” from Horse Grooming Solutions’™ Healthy HairCare™ Product line, prides itself in leading the industry with innovative products enabling horse owners to more effectively and efficiently store rubber bands. Previously all other bands were supplied in zip-top-style baggies which had a tendency to rip, spill and would never stay closed.

Healthy Hair Care’s™ Super Bands™ are tougher, stronger, better, and made in the U.S.A. from 100% all natural rubber. Each jar contains over 1000 bands, plus includes a FREE Band & Braid Ripper! Healthy Hair Care’s™ Super Bands™ are available in Five Colors to match most manes; Black, Brown/Chestnut, Grey, Red/Sorrel, White.

To learn more about the Healthy Hair Care™ line or "Super Bands™" please visit: www.healthyhaircare.com






