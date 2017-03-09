PleasureHorse.com > Business Updates > Super Bands Innovative New Packaging

Super Bands Innovative New Packaging

March 9th, 2017 10:05 PM | No Comments

Press Release

super bandsIf you have ever wished you could stop dealing with sloppy plastic bags that rip and never stay closed. Now you can. Horse Grooming Solutions™ a leader in equine bathing and grooming products announced today their popular banding and braiding bands; “Super Bands” are now available in a convenient jar which includes an enclosed band/braid ripper. “Super Bands™” from Horse Grooming Solutions’™  Healthy HairCare™ Product line, prides itself in leading the industry with innovative products enabling horse owners to more effectively and efficiently store rubber bands. Previously all other bands were supplied in zip-top-style baggies which had a tendency to rip, spill and would never stay closed.

Healthy Hair Care’s™ Super Bands™ are tougher, stronger, better, and made in the U.S.A. from 100% all natural rubber. Each jar contains over 1000 bands, plus includes a FREE Band & Braid Ripper! Healthy Hair Care’s™ Super Bands™ are available in Five Colors to match most manes; Black, Brown/Chestnut, Grey, Red/Sorrel, White.

To learn more about the Healthy Hair Care™ line or “Super Bands™” please visit: www.healthyhaircare.com

 

 



