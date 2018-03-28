FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Stay On Top of Your Horse’s Health

Even for the healthiest of horses, an annual wellness exam is a key component of health care

PLYMOUTH, MA – March 28, 2018 – Ensuring the health of your horse starts with regular check-ups from a veterinarian. SmartPak stands for healthy horses and believes in the importance of horses having routine wellness visits, which is why they include it as part of the ColiCare™ Annual Wellness Requirements.

ColiCare is a free, veterinarian-directed wellness program that provides up to $7,500 in colic surgery reimbursement. It brings together SmartPak’s best hindgut supplements with annual wellness care from the veterinarian to help keep horses healthy. If your horse is already receiving annual wellness exams, you’re one step closer to meeting the requirements for SmartPak’s ColiCare Program.

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) recommends that horse owners schedule a wellness examination for their horses at least once a year. “It’s important to keep your horse’s health top of mind, and the best way to do so is by having your horse examined by a veterinarian regularly,” said Lydia Gray, SmartPak’s Staff Veterinarian and Medical Director. “It’s beneficial to your horse in the long term to have a veterinarian perform a full physical examination, as they can identify health concerns and help you take steps to manage them.”

Owners should not wait until they are faced with a serious health concern to have a veterinarian out. Having your horse checked regularly can be key to early detection and treating any health problems. Having your horse examined by a veterinarian at least once a year is good preventive medicine and is one of the ColiCare Annual Wellness Requirements.

Owners can enroll their horses in the ColiCare program by purchasing a daily hindgut support supplement in SmartPaks and making sure their horse receives these basic wellness services every 12 months. The ColiCare Annual Wellness Requirements are:

Physical exam performed by your veterinarian Dental exam performed by your veterinarian Vaccinations administered by a veterinarian Deworming program developed with your veterinarian that includes at least one fecal test and two deworming administrations per year

Regular examinations save lives because early detection is the key to treating serious health problems and it’s why SmartPak included an annual physical exam in its ColiCare wellness requirements. Horse owners should consult their veterinarians to determine the correct examination interval for their horses based on its individual needs and activity level, as some horses – for example show horses or seniors – may need more frequent exams than once every 12 months.

To learn more about SmartPak’s ColiCare program, and how you can support your horse with an annual wellness check, visit www.SmartPak.com/ColiCare or to learn more about the AAEP, visit www.AAEP.org

