Stars Finally Align as Kathy Tobin purchases VS Code Blue

Kathy Tobin has loved VS Code Blue since he was a baby. The son of RL Best of Sudden and out of the legendary Vital Signs Are Good has been on her mind for over a decade.

“We had watched Peyton as a 2-year- old when Karen Graham had him here in Arizona. We had tried to buy him then, but he was not for sale.”

Kathy and Jerry Tobin are no strangers to great horses. They own and stand the outstanding million-dollar sire Allocate Your Assets and Kathy is always at the top of her game in the show pen.

They know a great horse when they see it, and they saw greatness in the beautiful red roan colt loping around as a baby.

VS Code Blue certainly went to on to prove Kathy correct. As a show horse he was the AQHA High Point Western Pleasure and Trail Stallion and two-time AQHA Top Ten High Point in Western Riding. “Peyton” is an NSBA Reserve World Champion, Superior earner in pleasure and trail and earned multiple top tens at both Congress and the World Show.

Kathy watched the young stallion in the show pen and later the breeding shed. Her sister Susie actually owns and shows one of the champion offspring by the stallion. the beautiful mare, Ona Good Kiss who is an NSBA World Champion in the Pleasure and an AQHA World Bronze Champion in the Jr. Western Riding.

When asked about VS Code Blue, Kathy shared that “We loved his movement and mind plus he was so handsome. Of course, we love his sire, RL Best of Sudden and his Dam, Vital Signs Are Good.”



VS Code Blue with Jan Pittman

Jan Pittman of Florida also loved VS Code Blue since he was a baby, when she too had tried to purchase the colt. She had even bred her great mare Ona Good Impulse to VS Code Blue producing Susie’s mare Ona Good Kiss.

In February 2016, Jan purchased Peyton from Donna Biddulph making her dream come true. Jan moved Peyton to Florida. The pair became a force in the stallion industry with Scott Kesney onboard as stallion manager. VS Code Blue continued to grow as a sire, and he earned the 2018 Super Sire’s Sire of the Year under Pittman’s care.

Pittman did not plan to sell Peyton. She was approached by Deanna Searles and Kathy about purchasing some mares and foals when Deanna asked about Peyton.

“I thought he would be in great hands and have the perfect home where he would be taken care of and spoiled for the rest of his life” shared Jan.

“I’ve had great customers and mare owners who I’ve loved working with,” Jan shares. “I will miss them.”

Kathy Tobin has big plans for VS Code Blue. “We will definitely be breeding via embryo transfer to my show mare, Hereicomagain, plus I have a Too Sleepy To Zip mare and a mare that’s out of a full sister to RA Undisputed my show horse.”

“We plan to honor and keep everything as Jan Pittman had him. Jan had such a magnificent program and PR promotion, that will be hard to match, but we will certainly try our best to follow in her footsteps.”

Vs Code Blue will be managed by Jim Searles and will stand next to Allocate Your Assets at Circle S Ranch in Arizona. Jim Searles wants to reassure all previous breeders that 2019 Contracted Rebreeds and Current 2020 Contracts will be honored. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Jim Searles for more information at (602) 549-7332. Peyton’s updated 2020 contracts will be up soon on his website, www.vscodeblue.com.

Kathy’s final thoughts are for the woman who allowed her dream of owning VS Code Blue to come true.

“We are so thankful and blessed that Jan allowed us to buy Peyton and we will be forever grateful beyond words for this honor and for making a dream come true!!! Thanks to Jan more than words can say”





