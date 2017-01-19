SmartPak Celebrates Expansion of Local Charitable Programs

Press Release

PLYMOUTH, MA – January 19, 2017 – From powering thousands of healthy horses to supporting the community in which the employees live and work, SmartPak is proud to reflect on how it had given back in the year 2016. Through supporting community events and encouraging SmartPak employees to lend a helping hand, SmartPak provided support for various events throughout their hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts all year.

Reflecting on 2016, SmartPak is pleased to share progress in its initiative to expand support of local Plymouth-based charities. “As the nation’s largest supplier of equestrian products, charitable giving at SmartPak has been directed mainly towards national organizations supporting animal welfare,” says Paal Gisholt, the company’s CEO. “While we remain committed to these national organizations, we realize that SmartPak and its employees have thrived in large part because of the great environment offered by Plymouth, and it makes sense to direct an extra measure of support to our local community.”

To start the year, in keeping with SmartPak’s mission of supporting healthy horses, SmartPak donated new equipment, including a saddle, to the Plymouth Police Mounted Unit. The unit’s two horses, Big John and Tobias, are supported by monthly SmartPak supplements to help keep them going strong during their demanding job. The mounted unit itself is supported by community donations, and when the department was faced with medical bills for Big John, SmartPak employees generously contributed to the medical fund through GoFundMe.

SmartPak also became a corporate sponsor for Plymouth’s First Saturdays, a monthly event supporting the small business group in Plymouth that provides activities such as music, arts and crafts, and food to visitors and residents. SmartPak also sponsored a lobster statue in the Plymouth Lobster crawl. The equine inspired illustration on the lobster was designed by a local artist.

As spring turned into summer, the month of June was just as busy. SmartPak continued to be the proud sponsor of a local youth Babe Ruth baseball team, coached by one of SmartPak’s very own employees. The team, which has made five finals appearances and won three championship titles, went into the 2016 season as the reigning division champions, and put up another great run this past year. This year also marked an even greater event as thousands of dollars were raised for the family of one player and his sister, who lost their parents just before the beginning of the season. The fundraiser was held during the Plymouth Babe Ruth All Star Game and SmartPak supplied the food and drinks free to everyone that came out.

In August, SmartPak participated in a ‘Back to School’ program and gathered school supplies and backpacks that were donated to local elementary schools. Over 200 backpacks were distributed to 10 schools, with the purpose aimed at making sure students started off the school year with everything they needed.

During the month of October, nearly 50 SmartPakers rolled up their sleeves and donated blood to the American Red Cross. The company also signed up to be a “Partner Level” sponsor of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), Cape Cod Chapter. All the money raised from sponsorships and monthly raffles goes towards the Chapter’s scholarship program as well as their member education benefit grants. Eight SmartPakers also volunteered as judges, ring stewards, horse holders, and rider assistants at the Special Olympics Massachusetts (SOMA) Equestrian Show at Smithfield Farm on October 9th!

In the month of November, SmartPak kicked off the holiday season with a food drive. Approximately $1,700.00 worth of groceries were donated to The Plymouth Area Coalition. SmartPak also donated money to the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation after a devastating fire destroyed a warehouse full of toys for local children. SmartPak also participated as a corporate sponsor for the Plymouth Thanksgiving Day parade’s new lobster float.

The month of December wrapped up the year with two additional drives to support deserving local families and animals. SmartPak helped to support families through The Arc of Greater Plymouth and the Plymouth Area Coalition by providing gifts for 10 children in the hopes of making their holidays brighter. SmartPakers also gathered canned food, toys, and grooming items for animals in the Kingston Animal Shelter.

“We are incredibly excited by the number and breadth of areas where SmartPakers were able to make a difference in 2016, and look forward to getting involved with additional organizations in 2017,” added Gisholt.





