SmartPak Celebrates 18 Years of Healthy Horses

Since 1999, SmartPak has been proud to be changing the world four hooves at a time. The company is celebrating 18 years of using its smarts to power healthy horses and happy riders. To this day, millions of supplements have been sold, and it all started with a horse named Westley.

SmartPak was inspired by its founder’s horse Westley. His story informed the obsession with supplements and led the company to create the SmartPak supplement feeding system. “Since the beginning, we’ve taken pride in the saying ‘we get you, because we are you’,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience. “At SmartPak, we come into work every day, inspired not only by our own horses, but by our customer’s horses too. We continuously strive to bring you innovative products and solutions to make life in the barn easier, and help keep your horse happy and healthy.”

The stresses and health risks that today’s horses face are not the result of bad management – they’re unavoidable parts of modern horsekeeping. That’s why SmartPak believes that supplements are part of good horsemanship, and every horse deserves support from the right supplements to help him look and feel his best. After starting and stopping her horse’s supplement program recently, SmartPak customer Virginia A. from Pinon Hills, CA said “I’m amazed what a difference the supplement makes – I’m skeptical no more!”

SmartPaks were the idea that started it all, and all these years later, they’re still the smartest way to feed your horse’s supplements. They’ll save you time and stress, and give you the ultimate peace of mind that your horse is always getting the right supplements in the right amounts. You’ll love SmartPaks because they’re custom-packed, pre-measured, sealed & labeled, and recycled & recyclable. Like horse owners across the country, Jennifer G. from Henderson, NC is also a fan of the system, and she said “SmartPaks have made my life easier and less stressful.”

Consistency is key when it comes to supplements, and that’s why SmartPak always recommends putting your horse’s supplements on AutoShip. Whether you’re feeding your horse their supplements in SmartPaks or buckets, AutoShip is the smart choice. The company knows that commitment can be scary, so they don’t ask for one! The AutoShip program is easy, hassle-free, and rewards you for taking great care of your horse. You’ll love the AutoShip program because it’s focused on healthy horses, easy to snooze or cancel, totally flexible, and your VIP pass to free SmartPerks benefits, including free shipping on anything, anytime.

Want to start your horse on a SmartPak? Visit www.SmartPak.com to get started today, or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to a Supplement Expert who will help you develop the right supplement program for your horse's individual needs.






