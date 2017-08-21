SmartPak Calls on Horse Owners to Celebrate Their Equine Veterinarian

Press Release

SmartPak, Henry Schein Animal Health, and the Northeast Association of Equine Practitioners (NEAEP) announced that the 2017 National Equine Veterinarian Week will be held September 17-23, in conjunction with the NEAEP Annual Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia.

National Equine Veterinarian Week is designed to recognize the important contributions of equine veterinarians to society. SmartPak invites horse owners, barn managers, trainers, and others to thank the equine veterinarians who have made a difference in their horses’ lives by submitting videos, photos, and stories of their favorite equine veterinarians at www.SmartPak.com/NEVW by September 17th and by posting on social media using the hashtag #EquineVetWeek.

“We received so many incredible stories last year during the first-ever National Equine Veterinarian Week,” said Dr. Lydia Gray, Staff Veterinarian and Medical Director at SmartPak. “We’re excited to celebrate the dedication of equine veterinarians who work hard to keep our horses happy and healthy and are looking forward to hearing even more stories this second year.”

Equine veterinarians play a key role in supporting the well-being of horses in a variety of ways from providing wellness services, to responding to emergencies at a moment’s notice. The relationship between the equine veterinarian, the client, and the patient is of paramount importance. It takes a team coming together to manage any horse, whether it be a top level competitor or a well-loved trail partner.

“At Henry Schein we understand that the best way to support animal health is to ensure that veterinarians have the solutions they need to provide high-quality care while operating successful practices,” said Fran Dirksmeier, President, Henry Schein Animal Health, North America. “We are proud to support National Equine Veterinarian Week and we thank these dedicated health care professionals for all they do on behalf of our horses.”

SmartPak will showcase some of the submissions through its Facebook page www.Facebook.com/SmartPakEquine. Last year, stories ranged from touching to funny. Every story is unique, from the veterinarian who stayed up all night for a midnight colic, to the one who always gives treats to their 4-legged patient.

“It’s great to see companies like SmartPak and Henry Schein Animal Health give back to the industry by recognizing how hard veterinarians work to please their clients,” said Dave Dawson, Executive Director of the NEAEP. “The NEAEP is very pleased to be a part of an initiative like National Equine Veterinarian Week. We look forward to what the future holds.”





