SmartPak Announces Five NEW Supplements Added to Its Lineup

SmartPak is excited to announce that it has added five new products to its lineup of supplements, all of which are available in the SmartPaks™ supplement feeding system. Exclusive to the line of SmartSupplements are two improved formulas - SmartGain® and SmartShine® Ultra, as well as the new product Flax by SmartPak. Customers can also now get Farrier’s Formula® Double Strength Plus Joint and EquiThrive® Joint at SmartPak!

“As a company that stands for healthy horses, we’re always looking for ways to develop new and innovative products to provide the best support for your horse,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience at SmartPak. “We’re really excited to be introducing new supplements to the market. Our team works hard to make sure we have something you’ll feel good giving to your horse and as always, we stand behind all of our products”

SmartPak’s popular weight gain supplement, SmartGain, now has a new and improved formula, and is also now available at a lower price! This best-seller now includes rice bran and coconut meal to provide additional calories from healthy fats, in addition to essential amino acids for lean muscle mass. Diamond V® yeast has also been added to help support feed efficiency and healthy digestion. SmartGain is available for just $24.86 per month in SmartPaks and is also available in three bucket sizes.

Just in time to help your horse shine in the summer sun, SmartShine Ultra also now has a new and improved formula, with a lower price. This popular pick for skin and coat health now includes ground flaxseed and chia seed for two quality sources of omega 3 fatty acids. SmartShine Ultra is now available for just $17.86 per month in SmartPaks and is also offered in three bucket sizes.

Flax by SmartPak is a new product designed to offer omega 3 fatty acids at an outstanding value! This formula provides ground stabilized flaxseed, an excellent source of omega fatty acids for skin and coat as well as overall health. This economical choice is offered in SmartPaks for just $10.92 per month in SmartPaks as well as three bucket sizes.

SmartPak has also added up two new products to its offerings, Farrier’s Formula® Double Strength Plus Joint and EquiThrive Joint, which are now available in SmartPak Supplement Feeding system.

Farrier’s Formula® Double Strength Plus Joint from Life Data Labs, the makers of the #1 farrier-recommended supplement, provides the original high-quality and trusted formula for hoof, skin and coat health with the additional benefit of ingredients for joint health. It contains the same nutrients at the same levels as original Farrier’s Formula®Double Strength with the addition of proline, ornithine, glucosamine and manganese for joint, tendon and ligament health.

EquiThrive Joint is a unique and innovative resveratrol-based formula that supports healthy joint function during aging, training, and competition. EquiThrive Joint has undergone extensive scientific testing at leading equine research institutions.

To learn more about all of the new supplements available, or to get your horse started on SmartPaks today, visitwww.SmartPak.com or call 1-800-461-8898 and talk to one of SmartPak’s renowned supplement experts.





