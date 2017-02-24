Silver Dollar Exhibitors’ Party To Offer Fun Events Friday Night

If you’re at the Silver Dollar Circuit, you won’t want to miss out on the fun of their Exhibitors’ Party tonight from 5-7 pm. There will be lots of great events to participate in including the 4th Annual Woods Western Chaps Race (don’t forget to bring your chaps), and the 2nd Annual Hat Toss sponsored by Barbara’s Custom Hats. Also, if you’re one of the lucky first 100 exhibitors you get a FREE drink! And who doesn’t love a free drink?





