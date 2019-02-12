Silver Dollar Circuit Patterns are Posted!

It’s time to start practicing!

The 2019 Silver Dollar Circuit is just a few short weeks away and you can now practice your patterns as you prepare from home.

Not going to the show this year? That is okay, add these great patterns to your home training book to help get you and your horse ready for show season.

Click on the link below to see the complete list of patterns!

https://www.silverdollarcircuit.com/patterns/



