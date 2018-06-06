Show Horses & Prospects by TOP Stallions in June Internet Auction
June INTERNET Auction
BIDDING IS OPEN
Bidding Closes Thursday, June 7 starting at 7 pm. Eastern
Lot 101 closes at 7:03 pm. Following Lots close 3 minutes apart
WESTERN PLEASURE – HUNTER UNDER SADDLE
ALL AROUND
Point Earners & Performers
Lot No. 133 -
Hot N Blazing Scotch (AQHA)
16.3 h. – 2012 s.g. (Hot N Blazing x Ms. Scotch Times Two) AQHA Novice Champion Hunter Under Saddle, 3rd Hunt Seat Equitation, 2016 High Point English All Around. Amateur and Youth ROM. (California)
Lot No. 129 -
Sudden Classic Luck (AQHA) 15.1 h. – 2007 b.m. (RL Best Of Sudden x Coosas Classic Luck) 3 Green, 1 Open, 1 Amateur and 1 Novice Amateur Western Pleasure points. (Illinois)
Lot No. 104 – The Road Trip (AQHA / APHA) 17 h. – 2013 s.g. (BMQ Legacy x BMQ Traffic Stopper) Fancy 17 hand full brother to Multiple World Champions in AQHA, NSBA and APHA. Beautiful mover with eye appeal. Started slow. AQHA/ APHA SPB. (California)
Lot No. 107 – Tommy Kruzer (AQHA) 16.2 h. – 2015 ch.g. (The Krymsun Kruzer x I Found A Penny) Broke and quiet. Started over small jumps and on a lead change. (North Carolina)
Lot No. 124 – TC Latest Rage (APHA) 15.2 h. – 2005 ch.ov.m. (Ziprageous x Melodys Lil Zippo) Broke western pleasure mare – excels in the show ring. (West Virginia)
Lot No. 101 – Extremely Hot Asset (AQHA) 14.3 h. – 2013 ch.m. (Extremely Hot Chips x Acquired Asset) 2017 Reserve Hi-Point Walk Trot for WQHA in Western Pleasure and Horsemanship and Won Wisconsin Horse Council Open Show Challenge. Shown in Showmanship and well started in Trail. (Wisconsin)
Lot No. 127 – Miss Al E Kat (AQHA) 16.2 h. – 2014 b.m. (Allocate Your Assets x Miss Kat Tails) Open, Green & Youth Point Earner in Hunter Under Saddle. Sweet and easy to work with. NSBA BCF & SIF. AQHA I.F. (Florida)
Lot No. 122 -
Imprinted In A Flash (APHA) 15.2 h. – 2008 s.m. (RH Imprinted x Extra Flash) APHA & PtHA Halter Point Earner. Broke to ride. (South Carolina)
Lot No. 111 -
CC Nick Of Time (AQHA) 16 h. – 2010 bkn.s. (Morrison x Aschante Girl ) 2016 IBHA Reserve World Champion Aged Stallion and 2011 IBHA Reserve World Champion Open Yearling Stallion. Shown Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. (Wisconsin)
Lot No. 128 -
A Moonlit Impulse (AQHA) 15 h. – 2008 br.m. (A Moonlit Invitation x Graceful Impulse ) Western Pleasure point earner. (Ohio)
Lot No. 109 – Love Me Good (AQHA)
15.2 h. – 2008 rd.rn.m. (Zippos Mr Good Bar x Love My Maker) Bred to KISSIN THE GIRLS. (Alabama)
Lot No. 113 – Dont Kiss My Zip (AQHA) 15.2 – 2002 s.m. (Dont Skip Zip x An Elegant Asset) Big and pretty producer. Bred to KISSIN THE GIRLS. (Alabama)
Lot No. 121 – Tykes Wind Dancer (APHA) - 2005 pal.tob.m. (Dandy Van Tyke x Cindies Goldie Go) Great all around performance and show breeding. Sells with breeding to SAN PEPPY SCOTCH or IM ALL COWBOY. (Texas)
Lot No. 123 – Shakinmymoneymaker (AQHA) - 2016 br.m. (Just Markedfor Money x Tales Of Blue) Gorgeous hunt seat prospect. Half sister to MY ONLY ESCAPE. (New Jersey)
Lot No. 134 -
No Socks No Shoes (AQHA) - 2016 b.g. (Only In The Moonlite x Shesthe Lastgoodmac) Well started show prospect – bred for success! (Oklahoma)
Lot No. 110 -
MU Luck of the Iris (APHA / AQHA) 15.3-1/2 h. – 2016 s.ov.m. (The Ultimate Fancy x Dellas Only Rose (QH)) Full double registered AQHA/APHA with enough chrome to get her noticed. APHA B.T.. Very mature and has been backed a few times. (Wisconsin)
Lot No. 120 – Maid On Impulse (AQHA) 14.3 h. – 2016 b.sol.m. (MDR Impulsive x Maiden Machine) Pretty and flashy show prospect. Eligible for APHA SPB registration. (Wisconsin)
Lot No. 131 – WR Stella Rose (AQHA / APHA) - 2017 s.ov.m. (WR Scotch TIme x Ima Cool Charisma) 2017 IPHC Futurity Champion & IQHA Futurity Champion Late Weanling Filly. AQHA & APHA full papers. Fancy mover. (Oklahoma)
Lot No. 119 – Hot N Southern (AQHA) 15.3 h. – 2016 b.g. (Its A Southern Thing x Hot Lil Star) Has been saddled for lunging. Sweet and willing disposition. Dam has over $32,000 in AQHA/NSBA earnings. (Texas)
Lot No. 126 – Heza Classic Deuce (APHA) 16.2 h. – 2014 bkn.ov.g. (Three Deuces x Kidsclassicconclusion) Started in western pleasure and showmanship. All around prospect. (Virginia)
Lot No. 114 – Starstruck I Am (AQHA) 16.2 h. – 2015 br.g. (BR IAM x The Zia Star (TB)) Great Prospect. Started slow, not pushed. Could be ready for the fall futurities. (Pennsylvania)
Lot No. 130 – Highrize Rzr (AQHA) 16.3 h. – 2015 b.g. (Resurrection x Hastening Storm (TB)) Big, pretty and kind. Ready to continue his training. (California)
* Watch the time clock below each horse’s name to view the time available for bidding.
* A Soft Close is used – if a bid is placed during the last 3 minutes on time clock, the system will go into EXTENDED BIDDING, and an additional 3 minutes will be added to the clock to allow the under-bidder to respond.
Bidding will not close until a 3 minute period passes with no bids being placed.
* Refresh Your Page Often to view Updated Information.
* Use Max Bid Option: The auction system automatically bids on your behalf up to your maximum bid. If the lot ends for less than your maximum, that’s all you’ll have to pay. Your bid is only advanced if someone bids against you. You don’t have to come back to re-bid every time another bid is placed. Your bid is protected in case your computer malfunctions or loses signal.
June Halter Horse INTERNET Auction
