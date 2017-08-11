Shop The Horses in 2 August Internet Auctions – Enter Your Horse

Press Release

“The Internet Horse Auction catalogs are open to shop horses entered in the 2 August auctions from Professional Horse Service, LLC. The Reiner, Cutter and Cow Horse Auction will close on August 23 and the August Internet Auction, offering Pleasure, All Around and Halter horses, will close on August 24,” states Mike Jennings, a partner with Stephanie Jennings in the auction company. “Both auctions feature proven show horses, well-bred prospects and quality broodmares for the show horse market, as well as trail riding and recreational horses. These auctions include Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.”

Entries are still being accepted for both auctions. Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. On the company’s website, sellers will find helpful information on taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

To view the August Internet Horse Auction catalogs, register for a bidder’s number and get contact information for the sellers go to internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to prohorseservices.com/Online.php

Entries in the THE REINER, CUTTER, COW HORSE AUCTION include proven horses for Ranch Riding, Reining and Ranch Sorting like: Lot 5 - GUNNER GOT OUT (AQHA/APHA) 2007 gray gelding by Colonels Smoking Gun, NRHA $2,815.97, AQHA Open and Amateur ROM with Reining and Ranch Riding points; East Regional Level 1 Championship Show Reserve Champion Select Ranch Riding; Lot 3 - BOH HIGH CAL ADA(AQHA) 2010 mare by High Caliber Hickory, over $3,500 in MNSCHA (Minnesota Sorting Cow Horse Association), 2016 RSNC World Show 6th Beginner Rookie and 8th Nationally in Novice division; Lot 1 - DUNNIT TOPSAILING (AQHA) 2005 gelding by Dunnit In Hollywood, 2 Time CONGRESS RESERVE CHAMPION in NRHA Limited Open Reining and NSBA Ranch Riding; 7th AQHA National TOP TEN All Age Ranch Riding; $4,301.56 NRHA, AQHA, NSBA, NRCHA; 183 Open AQHA points; Lot 8 - HK Spooked N Whizin (AQHA / IBHA) a 2013 dun stallion by Don Quintana, points in AQHA Working Cow Horse & Halter, 2017 ARHA WORLD SHOW TOP 10 in Working Cow Horse, Reining, and Halter. Five Panel N/N and Lot 10 - West Coast Cruise (AQHA) a 2009 gelding by West Coast Whiz. NRHA $363.68, a monster stopper with powerful spins, that is gentle, quiet and sensible. The auction also features prospects by A Shiner Named Sioux, Shine On Line, Doublenotyourreeboks and more. Broodmare buyers will find two very nice mares by Elans Playboy that are bred to the Top Cow Horse Stallion, Travelin Jonez along with other broodmares and breeding prospects.

The August INTERNET Auction includes some very nice Pleasure and All Around show horses, prospect and broodmares: Lot 101 - Raging On Whiskey (AQHA / APHA) a 2010 overo mare by Raging Impulse, APHA World Champion Longe Line, Top Five 3YO Western Pleasure Honor Roll, 89.5 APHA points in Western Pleasure, Trail & Longe Line. 59.5 AQHA points in Western Pleasure, Trail, Ranch Riding & Trail, Open ROM, 3rd Regional Experience Jr and Green Western Pleasure and other proven and finished show horses. The well-bred prospects feature, Lot 103 - IM IRRESISTIBLE (AQHA) a 2014 gelding by RL Best OF Sudden, that is ready to continue to the show ring and make a top All Around horse; Lot 112 - Floating On Moonlite (AQHA) a 2014 by Only In The Moonlite, a fancy gray mare that is well started and nearly ready to show, plus, her dam, Floating On Assets, earned over 1,000 AQHA points. If you need a high quality broodmare for your Western Pleasure program, bee sure to see Lot 108 - KM Shesa Sweet Bo (AQHA) a 2009 mare RL Best of Sudden, AQHA I.F, a beautiful producer you can breed ride. View the Internet Catalog for more great horses.

The auction also features some great Halter horses including; Lot 102 - Hoosier Gunslinger (AQHA) a 2010 gelding by Western Gunslinger, he was the 2017 East Level 1 Champion of Champions in Youth Halter and has earned Open and Amateur Superiors in Halter with 737.5 Open, Amateur and Youth Halter points; Lot 111 - Sapphires By Tiffany (AQHA) a 2007 mare by Mr Elusive, AQHA Select World Show Bronze winner and Top Ten Open AQHA World Show mare, bred to Telusives Touch; Lot 104 - IMA CLASSIC TE (AQHA) 2004 buckskin mare by Kids Classic Style, AQHA 46.5 Open and 33.5 AQHA Amateur Halter points, AQHA Region Nine Experience Champion Open and Amateur Aged Mare; Lot 121 - Melodys Fantasy (Appaloosa) a 2007 mare by Andrews Wapiti, ROM Halter, 30.5 ApHC points, dam of ApHC Reserve World Champion in Non Pro Yearling Halter Stallions, bred to 5-time National and World Champion, Vegas Has Pizzazz and more.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Through our exclusive Internet Horse auction system we have sold 1,623 horses for $6,553,150, with a High Seller at $226,000. Buyers have won World and National Titles with horses they have purchased through these auctions.

To obtain more information on entering horses in the August Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com