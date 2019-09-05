September APHA World Show Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
The September Issue of Show Horse Today is live!
On the cover we feature the Silver Dollar Circuit and drop some breaking news in this cover story! We have part 5 of our incredible Trail Master’s Class series, this month with Dana Hokana sharing her tips to develop lift and guide in your trail horse. We share an open letter to breeders and stallion owners and Robyn dives into the realities of failure in her From the Back of My Horse.
We preview the APHA World Show, What’s in my Tackroom features the Goodings and have an article of transitioning your pleasure horse to western riding. We showcase Miss Surely Bars in our Hoof Print in History and Bree Hokana Photography is featured in our Why it Matters.
All this and SO MUCH MORE!
What Happens in Vegas – Silver Dollar Circuit Looks to its 44th Year
From the Back of My Horse – Dealing with Failure
Trail Master’s Class – Part Five with Dana Hokana
To My Horse’s Breeder – An Open Letter to Breeders and Stallion Owners
Paint the Town – 2019 APHA World Show set to bring color and class to Fort Worth
What’s in My Tack Room - Garth, Austin and Sonnesa Gooding
Pleasure to Western Riding – Taking the Worry out of Learning to Change Leads
Improving the Walk with Lynn Palm
Hoof Print in History – Miss Surely Bars
