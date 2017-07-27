Sell Your Horses In August – You Could Do It!

Press Release

“Entries are being accepted for two INTERNET Auctions which will close on August 23 and 24,” announces Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC management team. “The REINER, CUTTER, COW HORSE AUCTION will close on August 23 and features one of the TOP RANCH RIDING Horses in the Nation, Dunnit Topsailing. That session of the auction will also include Ranch horses, Sorting and Penning horses as well as recreational horses. The August INTERNET Auction will close on August 24 and will be the venue for Pleasure, All Around and Halter horses.”

Horses entered by July 29th may have the chance to be included in digital magazine ads. Pro Horse Services would like to receive entries by August 4th. Early entries receive the benefit of more exposure to potential buyers through digital magazine ads, email blasts and social media marketing. The major email blast goes to nearly 500,000 email addresses. Numerous email blasts go to our exclusive list almost 22,000 proven buyers and sellers.

Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. On the company’s website, sellers will find helpful information on taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

Early Entries in the THE REINER, CUTTER, COW HORSE AUCTION include proven horses for Ranch Riding, Reining and Ranch Sorting like: DUNNIT TOPSAILING (AQHA) 2005 gelding (Dunnit In Hollywood x Commercial Sails) 2 Time CONGRESS RESERVE CHAMPION – 2016 NRHA Limited Open Reining & 2014 NSBA Ranch Riding; 7th AQHA National TOP TEN 2014 All Age Ranch Riding; 6th 2016 Congress Sr Ranch Riding; $4,301.56 NRHA, AQHA, NSBA, NRCHA; AQHA Open points – 147.5 Ranch Riding, 32 Reining, 2 Cow Horse, .5 Green Trail ; Qualified for 2017 AQHA World Show in Sr. Ranch Riding, Sr. Reining and Level 2 Sr. Reining; Qualified on points for the 2016 AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Show in Ranch Riding, Ranch Reining and Ranch Trail and has also earned VRH class points in Ranch Cow Work and Ranch Cutting; GUNNER GOT OUT (AQHA/APHA) 2007 gray gelding (Colonels Smoking Gun x Mis Taris Rey) NRHA $2,815.97, AQHA Open ROM with 13.5 Reining and 11 Ranch Riding points; Amateur ROM with 21.5 Ranch Riding and 2 Reining points plus 1.5 Youth Reining points; East Regional Level 1 Championship Show Reserve Champion Select Ranch Riding and BOH HIGH CAL ADA (AQHA) 2010 mare (High Caliber Hickory x Playboy Dual Etta ) $3500+ in LTE in MNSCHA (Minnesota Sorting Cow Horse Association) 2014 Reserve Champion MNSCHA JR Horse Year End Standings. 2015 #6 MNSCHA Top Ten in Horse Earners and 8 year old son was third in MNSCHA JR Youth (13 yr old and under) 2016 their 8 year old daughter was 4th in the MNSCHA JR Youth. 2016 RSNC World show the husband won 6th in the Beginner Rookie and earned 8th place in the nation in the Novice division. This sale day also includes some very nice prospects and broodmares.

The August INTERNET Auction includes a very nice show horse from HAYLO FARM in Ocala, Florida, IM IRRESISTIBLE (AQHA) 2014 gelding (RL Best OF Sudden x Betcha Bita Chip) he is ready to continue to the show ring and expand into All Around events, as well as a really neat Halter mare; IMA CLASSIC TE (AQHA) 2004 buckskin mare (Kids Classic Style x Ms Cool Sierra) AQHA 46.5 Open Halter points with 11 Grands and 17 Reserves and 33.5 AQHA Amateur points with 11 Grands and 12 Reserves; AQHA Region Nine Experience Champion Open and Amateur Aged Mare.

Entries will be available for viewing SOON in our Internet Auction catalogs. To register for a bidder’s number and view the catalogs go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Through our exclusive Internet Horse auction system we have sold 1,623 horses for $6,553,150, with a High Seller at $226,000. The Pro Horse Services Internet Auctions have a strong track record for selling Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information on entering horses in the August Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com





