Seeing Spots?

2017 ApHC Stallion Service Auction

There are many reasons to purchase a breeding during the 2017 ApHC Stallion Auction and getting a great deal on some of the hottest sires in the industry is only one of them.

In 2017 the Stallion Incentive Classes paid out over $42,000 to it’s winners. By purchasing or donating a service through this auction you receive one free entry to the 2019 Stallion Incentive Class.

The ApHC has plans for continued growth of the Stallion Incentive classes and has released a schedule of future classes that will be offered. In 2018 There will continue to be two year old Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle classes as well as a Halter class. Starting in 2019 new Owner/Exhibitor classes will be introduced including a Weanling Halter class as well as Yearling Longe Line and Yearling Trail in Hand.

These classes will provide many opportunities for you to show your resulting ApHC foal with the chance to win payouts from the Stallion Service fund.

The 2017 Stallion Service Auction begins on December 14th and runs through the 16th. Stallions include the hottest sires and multiple World Champions and World Champion sires. You can see all of the stallions HERE. Stallion Service Auction Details * Auction will be open December 14 – 16th, 2017 with auction ending on December 16, 2017 at 8pm EST. * All Stallions must be entered by 5pm EST, December 13, 2017. * If a Stallion is not sold, the Stallion owner has the option to purchase the breeding for a fee of $250.00. * Highest bidder of breeding (mare owner) will have 1 free entry into Stallion Service Auction Incentive Classes in 2019 at the ApHC World Show. * Stallion owner will have 1 free entry into Stallion Service Auction Incentive Classes in 2019 at the ApHC World Show. * The stallion owner and highest bidder of breeding (mare owner) would be eligible for a free entry into the Stallion Service Auction Incentive Classes for the following breeding season if no live offspring results from the year of purchased breeding The ApHC will continue to fund the incentive classes via the Stallion Service auction with the following: Payout Pool Percentage Stallion Service Percentage Payout 75% of collected revenue Foal Nomination Fees for Payout 75% of collected revenue ApHC Percentage retained 25% of collected revenue on both Stallion Service Auction and the Nomination Fees For more information on the 2017 ApHC Stallion auction or to bid or consign your stallion please CLICK HERE





