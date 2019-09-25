RL Best Of Sudden Frozen Semen Offered to Public for 2020 Season

Masterson Farms, LLC, is pleased to announce that it will now be able to offer Frozen Semen from RL Best of Sudden for the 2020 breeding season. Foals by this AQHA Leading Sire have earned more than $4 million and are eligible for the Premier Quarter Sires, NSBA BCF and SIF, and the Southern Belle and Tom Powers Futurities.

Breeding fees will be for single doses with the ﬁrst dose costing $2,000. A dose will consist of eight straws of 800 million sperm with a minimum post thaw motility of 35%. If subsequent doses should be necessary, the second would be priced at $1,750 and any thereafter at $1,250. RL Best Of Sudden has been well known throughout his career for fertility and high levels of successful inseminations.

Additionally, ICSI breedings to RL Best Of Sudden are also available.

Further information can be obtained by emailing info@mastersonfarms.com





