Renowned Auctioneer, Alan Parker, Passes

Pleasurehorse.com is saddened to learn of the passing of industry-reknowned auctioneer, Alan Parker. Parker was a fixture in the equine auction business for nearly six decades, and managed legendary sales like the Congress Super Sale, the Tom Powers Yearling Stakes Sale, National Reining Horse Futurity Sale, and Tattersalls. Some of the legendary horses that passed through his ring include Invitation Only, Flashy Zipper, and Coosa Lad. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and we will provide updates as they come available.





