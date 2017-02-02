Regional Clubs Honored with Top APHA Recognition

[source: APHA.com]

Regional clubs are a vital part of APHA, and each year the association recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in promoting the Paint Horse breed and serving members as well as their local communities.

Five regional clubs were recently awarded the President’s Club of Distinction award—APHA’s highest recognition for a regional club. The clubs will be recognized at the 2017 APHA Convention, which takes place February 24–27 in Irving, Texas.

All APHA members and Paint Horse enthusiasts are invited to attend Convention to celebrate outstanding clubs and members, weigh in on critical decisions and learn from leading industry educators. Sign up to attend today!

The 2017 President’s Club of Distinction winners are:

Illinois Paint Horse Association

Southwest Washington Paint Horse Club

Texas Paint Horse Club

Virginia Paint Horse Club

Washington State Paint Horse Club

Clubs receiving honorable mention recognition are:

Garden State Paint Horse Club

New England Paint Horse Club

To be considered for the Club of Distinction award, clubs must have previously reached Gold Star status and demonstrate the qualities of a premier regional club—outstanding promotion and public service to Paint Horses and their supporters. This dedication can be shown through fundraisers, benefits, social gatherings, Youth activities and special promotions while encouraging community service.

For more information about the Club of Distinction program or to find a club near you, visit apha.com/clubs.





